Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Block-level competitions begin

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, September 2

Block-level competitions in eight sports disciplines for boys and girls, men and women, in the second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan began at 14 block grounds in Ludhiana district on Saturday. These games will conclude on September 10.

Competitions in athletics, football, kho-kho, kabaddi (national and circle style), volleyball (shooting and smashing) and tug-of-war were organised on the opening day at the Ludhiana II (Sahnewal), Khanna, Dehlon, Sidhwam Bet and Sudhar blocks.

At GHG Khalsa College ground, Sudhar block, in athletics in the girls U-14 category, Avineer Kaur Gill emerged winner in 600m race while Sonali of Government High School, Warraich, secured the second position and her school mate Manpreet Kaur finished at third place.

In kabaddi (national style) in the boys’ section, Khandoor village team romped home victorious. Government High School, Pabbian, and Government Senior Secondary School, Halwara, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the women’s section (56-65 years), Sarabjit Kaur came out triumphant in the 800m and 3,000m walk whereas, in the men’s group in the same age category, Ranjit Singh won top honours in the 400m and 800m races.

MLAs Hardeep Singh Mundian, Hakam Singh Thekedar and Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, besides Amit Sareen, ADC Jagraon, and chairman district tournament committee Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer Gurvir Singh Kohli (SDM), Malkit Singh Bhatti (BDPO), tehsildars, coaches of the Punjab Sports Department were present at all the venues of the games today.