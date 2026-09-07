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Home / Ludhiana / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan block-level competitions off to a rollicking start in Ludhiana

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan block-level competitions off to a rollicking start in Ludhiana

Competitions being held across all 13 blocks in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a volleyball match during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Sunday.
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Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 got off to an enthusiastic start in the district on Sunday, with competitions being held across all 13 blocks.

The block-level competitions will continue till September 14, providing young sportspersons an opportunity to showcase their talent at the grassroots. The first phase of the competitions was conducted at Ludhiana-I, Mullanpur, Maloud and Machhiwara blocks, with athletes competing in various disciplines, including athletics, football, kho-kho, volleyball and table tennis.

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The opening day’s competitions witnessed keen participation, particularly in athletics. In the under-17 girls’ 200m race, players from different centres produced competitive performances. The 400m, 800m and 1,500m events also saw enthusiastic participation. Teams from various villages and educational institutions featured prominently.

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At Government Senior Secondary School, Siahar, the athletics competitions drew considerable attention. In the U17 girls’ events, promising athletes performed well in the 100m, 200, 400m and other track events. The performances reflected the growing interest among youngsters in athletics and other disciplines.

At Mullanpur block, competitions were organised at Sri Sachkhand Singh Memorial Sports Stadium, where athletes took part in track and field events and other disciplines. The youngsters displayed impressive competitive spirit as they battled for places in the next stage.

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Similarly, Ludhiana-I block hosted competitions at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan. Machhiwara block saw sporting action at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

The administration and sports authorities have planned competitions across the remaining blocks over the coming days, said District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal.

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