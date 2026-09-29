Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan dist competitions kick off amid fanfare in Ludhiana

District-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, being organized by the Punjab Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration, kicked off on Monday, following the completion of the block-level tournaments.

Competitions are scheduled in 29 disciplines at the district level. The events include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, fencing, football, gatka, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, kickboxing, lawn tennis, netball, powerlifting, roller skating, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis-ball cricket, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

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As per the schedule, competitions in athletics, badminton, handball, judo, lawn tennis, shooting, table tennis and weightlifting commenced on Monday, providing a platform for budding athletes from the district.

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, the athletics competitions saw keen participation across age groups.

In the under-14 boys’ 60m sprint, Rohan Kumar secured the first position, followed by Mehtab Singh and Ekamjot Singh.

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In javelin throw, Satgun Teg Singh emerged as the winner, with Samrat Singh and Deepak Kumar finishing second and third, respectively.

In the U17 category, Harman Singh won the 100m sprint, with Mantejbir Singh finishing second, and Jashandeep Singh and Harbir Singh sharing the third place.

In the 3,000m walk, Parminder Singh bagged the top spot, followed by Mohammad Wasim. Gurvinder Singh and Tejasnpreet Singh jointly finished third.

Harsimrat Singh won the U17 javelin throw, and Paramvir Singh and Himanshu secured second and third positions. In triple jump, Manraj Singh claimed the top position, with Gurpreet Singh coming in second, and Lakshdeep Singh and Harshdeep Singh finishing third.

In the 1,500m race, Pushap stood first, followed by Sehajdeep Singh and Gurfatehpreet Singh.

In the U21 men’s category, Naveen Kumar won the 100m sprint, with Makhan Singh coming in second and Prithpal Singh and Mark finishing third. Gurbaj Singh finished atop the podium in the javelin throw event, followed by Jasraj Singh and Prabhjot Singh.

In the 21 to 30 age group, Harmanpreet Singh won the 100m sprint, Uday Singh topped the javelin throw, Vishwapartap Singh won the 400m race and Saurav Kumar emerged as the winner in the 1,500m.

The weightlifting competitions were held at the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh. In the U14 girls’ category, Sandhya won the 35kg event. Adiya Yadav and Avneet Kaur topped the 40kg and 53kg categories, respectively. Other winners included Simran Kaur (45kg) and Prishiti Yadav (49kg). In the U17 girls’ events, Sukhdeep Kaur won in the 45kg category, Harseerat Kaur Gill in the 49kg category and Khushi in the 53kg category.

During the judo competitions at Multipurpose Indoor Hall opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, Yuvika Juneja finished first in the -28kg category, Harshita in the -32kg category, Aanchal Kumari in the -36kg category, Komal Kumari in the -40kg category and Chahat in the -44kg category.