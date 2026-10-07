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Home / Ludhiana / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games end, state leg from Oct 10

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games end, state leg from Oct 10

Ludhiana to host two sports disciplines in the Punjab leg of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a football match in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The district-level leg of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan concluded on Tuesday across the state. Competitions in 29 sports disciplines were organised at the district level from September 28 to October 6.

The state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan are set to kick off on October 10.

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On Tuesday, Mullanpur-II team emerged victorious in football in the under-17 boys’ category after the final at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground. Jagraon-II and Khanna-I finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.

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A very large number of participants—from U14 beginners to veterans—vied for honours in athletics, hockey, football, wrestling, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, badminton, swimming and other games.

Officials said the response this year was overwhelming, with blocks having already completed their tournaments before the district leg.

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With the district leg over, the focus now shifts to the state-level competitions. The state-level games will be held from October 10 to October 15.

Ludhiana will host competitions in two disciplines—cycling and baseball. The cycling events will be conducted at the Punjab Agricultural University Velodrome and the baseball matches will be played at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village.

District sports officers have been directed to finalise their contingents for the state games.

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