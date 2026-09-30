Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games pick up pace in Ludhiana

The district-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan gathered momentum on Tuesday, with athletes and teams competing across various disciplines.

Athletics competitions at Guru Nanak Stadium saw enthusiastic participation in various age groups. In the men’s 5,000m event in the 21-30 age category, Ankit Kumar secured the first position, followed by Sukhveer Singh and Jagpinder Singh.

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Ranvijay Singh won the discus throw event and Sudagar Singh emerged as the winner in 800m. Baljit Singh finished atop the podium in high jump and Ranveer Singh won the 400m hurdles event.

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The athletics meet also provided a platform for veteran participants. In the 51-60 age category, Udham Singh won the 100m, Rajpal Singh the javelin throw and Balwinder Singh claimed the 400m title.

Jagdev Singh Sidhu dominated the 61-70 age category, winning both the 100m and 400m events. In the above 70 category, Nachhattar Singh won the 100m and 400m events.

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The handball competitions at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), saw closely contested matches in the under-14 and U17 girls’ categories. Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, defeated Kinder Garden School, Samrala, 3-2 in the U14 category. Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, and BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, also registered victories.

In the U17 category, Jawaddi Club, PAU and Spring Dale Public School logged wins in their respective matches.

Judo competitions in the U17 girls’ category were played at the Multipurpose Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium. Chaitanya, Gudiya, Anushka Rai, Akanksha, Sahajleen Kaur and Shagun emerged as the winners in their respective weight categories.

Hockey action at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, PAU, saw Jarkhar register an emphatic 8-0 victory over Rampur in the U14 boys’ category. Ghawaddi defeated Gondwal 3-0. Kila Raipur and Chachrari also recorded convincing victories.

In the circle-style kabaddi, Ludhiana-1A emerged as the winner in the U14 girls’ final, with Ludhiana-1B finishing runners-up. Doraha A secured the third position.

Swimming competitions at the PAU produced promising performances in the U14 girls’ category. Navya Thakur won both the 100m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke events. Jeenat Handa topped the 100m freestyle charts and Neera Batra took home the 50m backstroke title.

In the table tennis competition at the Rakh Bagh TT hall, the Table Tennis Training Centre reached the knockout stages. Dhruvin and Havish advanced to the final after winning their semifinal encounters.

The competitions are being organised by the state government through the Sports Department and the district administration.

Over 100 para players attend classification

Over 100 athletes attended the classification trials on Tuesday for the Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The para games in the district will be organised from November 25 to November 28.

According to the District Sports Officer (DSO) Mandeep Kaushal, the games will have four disciplines—athletics, badminton, powerlifting and wheelchair basketball—in two age categories.

“The classification was essential to ensure fair competition by grouping the players according to the nature and extent of their disabilities. The initiative is aimed at strengthening para sports and encouraging wider participation of specially abled sportspersons at the grassroots and competitive levels,” said the DSO.