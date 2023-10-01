Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: District-level games kick-start

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The district-level games under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan started here on Saturday.

On the first day, the Ludhiana 1-A team defeated the Maloud-B by 3-0 in the U-14 football competition for boys. The Dehlon-B team defeated Doraha-B team by 5-3.

In the U-14 softball for girls, the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Gill, defeated BCM Focal Point School by 9-2. In a semifinal match, team of the Coaching Centre, Malla, defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, by 10-0.

In the U-17 softball competition for girls, Government School, Malla, beat Dasmesh Public School by 10-0 while BCM Focal Point defeated DAV School by 5-3. The Coaching Centre, Malla, emerged victorious with a score of 10-0 against Government School, Gill.

Ludhiana (West) SDM Harjinder Singh and District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar closely monitored the sports competitions organised in the city and its surrounding fields. The tournament, which is set to include competitions in 25 games, will conclude on October 5.

#Football #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan