Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district tourney sees exciting action in Ludhiana on Day 4

Competitions of the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan continued for the fourth day on Thursday, with thrilling contests in various disciplines.

In athletics events at Guru Nanak Stadium, Archana Kumari secured the first position in the under-17 girls’ 3,000m event, followed by Kiran and Harshdeep Kaur. In the 800m race, Adeeb Kaur finished first, with Anshika Mehra coming in second and Anisa and Divyanshi finishing third.

Advertisement

In the U21 girls’ category, Jasmine Kaur, Simranjit Kaur and Amandeep Kaur finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 100m hurdles. Akal Roop Kaur stood atop the podium in the 400m event, followed by Amanat Sidhu and Kamalpreet Kaur Bhalla in second and third place, respectively.

Advertisement

Kali won the 800m race, and Navdeep Kaur and Bhavna Kaur finished second and third, respectively. In the 1,500m, Priya Kumari emerged as the winner, with Ravina coming in second and Kali and Navdeep Kaur finishing in the joint third position. Divnar Gogna clinched the top spot in discus throw and Amanat Sidhu was the winner in long jump.

In the 21-30 women’s category, Simranjot Kaur won the 400m event, and Kirandeep Kaur and Navjot Kaur finished second and third, respectively. Kirandeep Kaur also topped the charts in 800m. Harleen Kaur was the winner in the long jump.

Advertisement

The netball competitions at Government College for Girls witnessed PM Shri Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa, dominate the U14, U17 and U21 categories, winning all three titles. GHG Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Mandi Bahadurgarh, finished runners-up in the U17 and U21 age groups. In the U14 girls’ category, PM Shri Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa, took the top honours, followed by Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, and Drishti Public School, Narangwal.

The badminton finals held at Shastri Badminton Hall produced competitive encounters in the 21-30 and 31-40 men’s groups. Vakul Sharma won the 21-30 title and Sachin Kumar emerged as the winner in the 31-40 years group.

At Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the PAU Club won the women’s handball title, defeating PAU with a scoreline of 21-30. Gymkhana Club finished third.

In the U17 boys’ category, BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, PAU, BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar and Amrit Indo Canadian Academy registered victories in their respective matches.

Weightlifting competitions at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, also produced several promising performances. In the U14 boys’ category, Dasmeet Singh clinched the 40kg category title, Umraan Singh 45kg, Parket 50kg, Gurfateh Singh 55kg and Amitoj Singh finished atop the podium in the 70kg category.

wuw