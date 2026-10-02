DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district tourney sees exciting action in Ludhiana on Day 4

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district tourney sees exciting action in Ludhiana on Day 4

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan see thrilling contests in various disciplines

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players compete during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Competitions of the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan continued for the fourth day on Thursday, with thrilling contests in various disciplines.

In athletics events at Guru Nanak Stadium, Archana Kumari secured the first position in the under-17 girls’ 3,000m event, followed by Kiran and Harshdeep Kaur. In the 800m race, Adeeb Kaur finished first, with Anshika Mehra coming in second and Anisa and Divyanshi finishing third.

Advertisement

In the U21 girls’ category, Jasmine Kaur, Simranjit Kaur and Amandeep Kaur finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 100m hurdles. Akal Roop Kaur stood atop the podium in the 400m event, followed by Amanat Sidhu and Kamalpreet Kaur Bhalla in second and third place, respectively.

Advertisement

Kali won the 800m race, and Navdeep Kaur and Bhavna Kaur finished second and third, respectively. In the 1,500m, Priya Kumari emerged as the winner, with Ravina coming in second and Kali and Navdeep Kaur finishing in the joint third position. Divnar Gogna clinched the top spot in discus throw and Amanat Sidhu was the winner in long jump.

In the 21-30 women’s category, Simranjot Kaur won the 400m event, and Kirandeep Kaur and Navjot Kaur finished second and third, respectively. Kirandeep Kaur also topped the charts in 800m. Harleen Kaur was the winner in the long jump.

Advertisement

The netball competitions at Government College for Girls witnessed PM Shri Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa, dominate the U14, U17 and U21 categories, winning all three titles. GHG Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Mandi Bahadurgarh, finished runners-up in the U17 and U21 age groups. In the U14 girls’ category, PM Shri Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa, took the top honours, followed by Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, and Drishti Public School, Narangwal.

The badminton finals held at Shastri Badminton Hall produced competitive encounters in the 21-30 and 31-40 men’s groups. Vakul Sharma won the 21-30 title and Sachin Kumar emerged as the winner in the 31-40 years group.

At Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the PAU Club won the women’s handball title, defeating PAU with a scoreline of 21-30. Gymkhana Club finished third.

In the U17 boys’ category, BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, PAU, BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar and Amrit Indo Canadian Academy registered victories in their respective matches.

Weightlifting competitions at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, also produced several promising performances. In the U14 boys’ category, Dasmeet Singh clinched the 40kg category title, Umraan Singh 45kg, Parket 50kg, Gurfateh Singh 55kg and Amitoj Singh finished atop the podium in the 70kg category.

wuw

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts