Khedan watan Punjab Diyan: Doraha lad Jobanwant wraps up shot put title

  • Ludhiana
The winners of an event at the prize distribution ceremony. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Anil Datt

Ludhiana, October 2

On the third day of district-level games in the ongoing second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, competitions were held in various sports disciplines for boys and girls, men and women, at different venues across Ludhiana on Monday.

A player throws shotput in the ongoing second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The games are being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at PAU grounds, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Guru Nanak Stadium, Shastri Hall, Government Girls College, Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, Gobind National College, Narangwal, Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna, Kishori Lal Jethi Senior Secondary School, Khanna, BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar of Ludhiana, Ace Lawn Tennis Academy, Sarbha Nagar, Sacred Heart Convent School, Dhandra, and Municipal Corporation Swimming Pool, Ludhiana.

Rupinder Singh, District Sports Officer, released list of today’s results wherein Jobanwant Singh of Doraha came out triumphant in shot put event for boys U-14 category while Daljeet Singh of Pakhowal secured the second position and Sahilpreet Singh of Samrala finished at third position.

In 60m race, Angadvir Singh of Ludhiana, Gagandeep Singh of Raikot and Anmolpreet Singh of Khanna secured first three spots, while in the 500m race for boys U-21 section, Amit Tomar pipped his opponents to clinch top honours. Ajit Singh and Kishan Lal Sonkar finished at second and third place, respectively.

In kho-kho (girls U-21), Government Girls College, Ludhiana, emerged victorious while Ghalin Kalan and Shree Guru Ram Rai School, Barewal, finished as first and second runners-up, respectively. Government Senior Secondary School, Sohian Coaching Centre, won top position in the girls U-17 category, GNPS, Bassian, secured the second position and Government High School, Begowal, finished at third place.

In judo (girls U-17 below 44kg weight), Radhika of Rangarhia School, Ludhiana, Harshita of Governmetn School, Division no 3 and Mehak of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill secured first three positions.

In the below 48kg weight category, Preeti of Arya School emerged winner whereas Priya Devi of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, and Himani of Government School, Division No. 3 secured second and third position, respectively.

In shooting at Narangwal range, in the boys U-14 section, Prabhpartap Singh clinched top position in the air pistol NR event while Prithvi Raj Singh Gill secured second position and Tejvir Singh Sohi finished at third position whereas in the girls section, Namsavi, Dharna and Manseerat Grewal secured second and third places, respectively.

In the pistol ISSF (girls 21-30 years), Priyanka, Sonakshi and Himani Arora, all from Ludhiana secured top three positions while in the U-21 section, Deepti, Gurleen Kaur Sandhu and Meenakshi, also from Ludhiana fetched three positions.

In table tennis (boys 17-37 years), Manav Prabhakar of BVM School, Alishad of Government School, Jodhewal Basti and Anshuman of RS Model School secured first three positions.

In table tennis (boys U-14), Bhavish came out triumphant, Avirbhay secured second position and Bhavik Bansal finished at third place while in the 21-30 years for women, Anmol, Poonam and Rinki secured first three positions whereas in the 21-30 years for men, Parivansh Deep Singh, Vikas Kumar and Jaskirat Singh bagged top three positions.

