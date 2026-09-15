Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Fast feet, fierce fights & flying volleys mark block-level games in Ludhiana

Young sportspersons put up spirited performances on Monday in the ongoing third phase of block-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, athletes dominated the proceedings in the U-14 and 51-60 age groups. In the U-14 boys’ 60m event, Rohan finished first, followed by Mehtab Singh and Shaurya, while Aryan Gupta won the 600m event ahead of Mohit Rudra and Rishik.

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In the men’s (51-60 age group) 100m event, Bhupinder Singh emerged winner, with Charandeep Singh Bedi and Balwinder Singh finishing second and third, respectively. Parveen Sohi won the 400m event, followed by Balwinder Singha and Rakesh Kumar. In the U-14 boys’ volleyball (smashing) competition, BVM Club emerged winners, with the Guru Nanak Stadium team finishing runners-up and BVM School third.

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Takshila Vidya Mandir School’s A and B teams secured the first two positions in the U-14 girls’ kho-kho, while Saint Soldier Divine Public School finished third. Centre of Excellence, Jawahar Nagar, emerged winners in both the U-14 and U-17 boys’ kho-kho competitions. GAD Convent Senior Secondary School finished runners-up in both categories, while Takshila Vidya Mandir School and Saint Soldier Divine Public School took third positions, respectively.

In the U-17 boys’ football competition, Football Centre, Khanna, won the title, followed by Football Centre, Ikolaha, and Football Centre, Ratanheri.

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At Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna, Bhagat Puran School, Rajewal, won the U-17 boys’ kabaddi (national style), with Government High School, Jarg, and SSS School, Rasoolra, finishing second and third, respectively. Satya Bharti School, Rauni, topped the U-17 girls’ circle-style kabaddi, while SSS Nasrali finished second.

SSS School, Bibipur, won the U-17 boys’ circle-style kabaddi, ahead of Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Isru, and Khanna Public King School, Lala Heri.

In the U-14 boys’ kho-kho, the Goha centre claimed the top spot, followed by Satya Bharti School, Rauni, and Kular Public School, Bija.

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Khanna, won the U-17 boys’ event, while Government High School, Diharu, and Government High School, Bulepur, finished second and third, respectively. In the U-17 girls’ event, Government High School, Diharu, emerged winners. AS College for Women, Khanna, won the U-21 girls’ kho-kho competition. Swami Vivekanand College of Nursing and Hospital, Faizgarh, finished second, while PM Shri CS School, Rasoolra, was third.

Unique Volleyball Academy, Khanna, won the U-17 boys’ volleyball (smashing) competition. At the Chief Minister Sports Stadium, Ghawangarh, Mangat village won the U-21 to U-30 boys’ football competition, with Ghawangarh and Meharban areas finishing second and third, respectively.

The athletics competitions also produced notable performances. In the U-14 boys’ 60m, Parmveer Singh finished first, followed by Gurshan Singh and Ansh.

Anash won the 600m, while Sahil and Harshdeep Singh took the next two places. Parmveer Singh also topped the long jump, ahead of Gurshan Singh and Jagtar Singh.

In the U-14 girls’ athletics, Baljit Kaur won both the 60m and 600m events. Khushi and Harleen Kaur finished second and third, respectively, in the 60m, while Manpreet Kaur and Ravinder Kaur followed Baljit Kaur in the 600m. Jasmeen Kaur won the long jump, with Harleen Kaur and Mansi taking the next two spots.

At Sports Stadium, Raikot, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, won the U-21 boys’ volleyball (shooting) competition, ahead of Chak Bhaike pind and Kalsian.

In the U-14 boys’ athletics, Harsimran Singh won the 60m, while Dev Kaur topped the 600m and long jump.

Jaskaran Singh won the shot put, with Daksh Arora and Bikran Singh finishing second and third, respectively.

Among the U-14 girls, Jasmeen Kaur won both the 60m and long jump. Lakshmi topped the 600m, while Tanveer Kaur emerged winner in the shot put event.