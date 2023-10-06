Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Jarkhar emerge hockey champ as district-level games conclude

Our Coresspondent

Ludhiana, October 5

The six-day district-level games for boys and girls, men and women in different age categories in the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan being organised by the Punjab Sports Department, concluded on Thursday.

The state-level games will now be organised at different venues from October 10 to 25 across Punjab.

On the last day here at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, in volleyball (men 31-40 years), Sidhwan Kalan came out victorious while Kanech village and Sahnewal secured the second and third position, respectively.

In the boys (41-55 years), Ludhiana emerged winners, Dehlon village finished at second place whereas in the 56-65 years section, Kothey Hans village romped home triumphant.

At PAU grounds, in hockey (boys 21-30 years), Jarkhar beat Kila Raipur 3-2 to clinch the title.

In softball (boys U-21), SCD Government College defeated Teja Singh Swatantar School 8-7, Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, overpowered Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad 3-2.

In badminton (boys U-21), Milan Malhotra, Varinderjit Singh and Rajvir secured top three positions in U-17 section, Krishav Kaplish won top position, Jasraj Singh finished as runner-up and Raghav Bhatia won third position, while in the U-14 category, Sehajpreet Singh wrapped up the title while Satwik Bhatia and Harshvir Singh Dhillon finished at second and third place, respectively.

