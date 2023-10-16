Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana boys wrap up basketball titles in U-14, U-21 categories

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 15

Ludhiana wrapped up titles in basketball in the boys U-14 and U-21 categories on the sixth day in the ongoing state-level games in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at Punjab Agricultural University grounds, here on Sunday.

In the boys U-17 section, Bathinda came out triumphant while Sangrur romped home victorious in the boys (21-30 years) group.

In the boys U-14 section, Patiala and Mansa secured second and third positions respectively, whereas in the U-17 group, Ludhiana finished as first runners-up and Patiala had to be content with the third place.

Likewise, in the U-21 group, Jalandhar and Mansa and in the 21-30 section, Ludhiana and Ferozepur secured second and third positions, respectively.

In chess (men 41-55 years), Ferozepur clinched title, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana at the second and third place, respectively.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan #Punjab Agricultural University PAU