Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana lad, girl ride to podium finishes as sports fest kicks off

The first phase of the state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got off to a spirited start across six districts of Punjab on Saturday, with Ludhiana hosting the cycling and baseball events.

The cycling competitions were held at the velodrome in Punjab Agricultural University, where Punjab Sports Welfare Board member Sonia Alag attended the event and encouraged the participants.

Advertisement

In the U-21 men’s 1-km time trial, Bir Partap Singh of Gurdaspur secured the first position, followed by Arshdeep Singh of Amritsar in second place and Ludhiana’s Kunwarpreet Singh in third. In the U-21 girls’ category, Japnoor Kaur of Amritsar claimed the top spot, while Tarnveer Kaur of Ludhiana finished second and Prabhjot Kaur secured third place.

Advertisement

The 1-km time trial in the men’s 21-30 years’ category saw Tanveer Singh of Amritsar secure first place, followed by Husanpreet Singh and Jashanpreet Singh of Patiala in second and third positions, respectively.

The baseball competitions began at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, where District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal encouraged the participants to pursue sports with discipline.

Advertisement

In the Under-14 girls’ category, the Ludhiana team defeated Amritsar 3-1, Muktsar beat Malerkotla 1-0, while Patiala edged past Fazilka 2-1, Sangrur pipped Jalandhar 2-0, Ferozepur prevailed over Patiala 1-0 and Muktsar registered a commanding 10-0 victory over Moga.

In the Under-17 girls’ category, Mohali outplayed Malerkotla 2-0, Muktsar secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Amritsar, while Bathinda beat Jalandhar 4-1 and Patiala registered a 3-1 win over Fazilka.