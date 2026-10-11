DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana lad, girl ride to podium finishes as sports fest kicks off

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana lad, girl ride to podium finishes as sports fest kicks off

Girls step up to the plate, defeat Amritsar in baseball

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cyclist in action during a Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

The first phase of the state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got off to a spirited start across six districts of Punjab on Saturday, with Ludhiana hosting the cycling and baseball events.

The cycling competitions were held at the velodrome in Punjab Agricultural University, where Punjab Sports Welfare Board member Sonia Alag attended the event and encouraged the participants.

Advertisement

In the U-21 men’s 1-km time trial, Bir Partap Singh of Gurdaspur secured the first position, followed by Arshdeep Singh of Amritsar in second place and Ludhiana’s Kunwarpreet Singh in third. In the U-21 girls’ category, Japnoor Kaur of Amritsar claimed the top spot, while Tarnveer Kaur of Ludhiana finished second and Prabhjot Kaur secured third place.

Advertisement

The 1-km time trial in the men’s 21-30 years’ category saw Tanveer Singh of Amritsar secure first place, followed by Husanpreet Singh and Jashanpreet Singh of Patiala in second and third positions, respectively.

The baseball competitions began at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, where District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal encouraged the participants to pursue sports with discipline.

Advertisement

In the Under-14 girls’ category, the Ludhiana team defeated Amritsar 3-1, Muktsar beat Malerkotla 1-0, while Patiala edged past Fazilka 2-1, Sangrur pipped Jalandhar 2-0, Ferozepur prevailed over Patiala 1-0 and Muktsar registered a commanding 10-0 victory over Moga.

In the Under-17 girls’ category, Mohali outplayed Malerkotla 2-0, Muktsar secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Amritsar, while Bathinda beat Jalandhar 4-1 and Patiala registered a 3-1 win over Fazilka.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts