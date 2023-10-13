KHEDAN WATAN PUNJAB DIYAN: Ludhiana women call the shots in chess, basketball

Ludhiana, October 12
Ludhiana emerged winner in the state level women’s chess (41-55 years) competition at ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at Punjab Agricultural University grounds, here on Thursday. Sangrur and Nawanshahr finished at second and third place, respectively.
In basketball, Ludhiana romped home victorious in the girls U-14, U-21 and women 31-40 years categories while in the U-17 section, Hoshiarpur came out triumphant and in the 21-30 group, Sangrur clinched top honour.
Poonampreet Kaur, Secretary, Road Transport Authority, Ludhiana was the chief guest today and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary General Secretary, Punjab Basketball Association was guest of honour.
Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, coaches Arunjit Kaur, Sanjiv Sharma, Saloni, Nirmaljit Kaur among others, were present at the events.
