KHEDAN WATAN PUNJAB DIYAN: Patiala, Hoshiarpur girls in basketball semis

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

Patiala along with Hoshiarpur, Mansa and Mohali stitched up victories to secure berths in the last four in the girls U-17 category in basketball in the ongoing state-level games in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-2 being organised by the Sports Department at the Punjab Agricultural University grounds here on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Patiala survived some anxious moments against Jalandhar before romping home victorious 28-25, Mansa faced a little challenge from Muktsar and won it easily 12-2 while defeated Gurdaspur 35-10 and Mohali outplayed Bathinda 17-9 to complete the semi final line-up.

In the girls U-21 section (basketball), Mohali recorded 21-9 victory over Kapurthala, Jalandhar overpowered Sangrur 19-14, Amritsar outperformed Ludhiana 32-11 and Gurdaspur beat Patiala 33-25.

In chess girls U-21, Patiala emerged winners whereas, Jalandhar and Moga secured second and third position, respectively. In the 21-30 section, Jalandhar, Sangrur and Bathinda fetched first three positions.

In the women’s section (31-40 years), Moga secured top position, Amritsar finished as runners-up and Patiala had to content with third position.

Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, visited the games venue to encourage the officials and participants.

