Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Phase I of block-level games concludes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

Phase I of the block-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Sahnewal, Gurusar Sudhar, Kila Raipur, Khanna and Sidhwan Bet grounds concluded on Monday.

In Block II, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sahnewal, Raj Kumar won the 100-meter race for boys in the U-21 category while Khajanchi Lal and Jaswinder Singh secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Sukhvir Singh, Atalas and Saurav bagged the top three spots in the 200-meter race. Sukhvir clinched the title in the 400-meter race, Gurjot Singh finished as the first runner-up while Piyush had to content with the third position.

In the girls U-21 category, Jaspreet Kaur proved her mettle and won the 100-meter race. She was followed by Riya Tial and Navdeep Kaur. Riya Rial secured the top position in the 200-meter race, Navdeep Kaur and Ravneet Kaur stood second and third, respectively.

Boys of the host college GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, bagged the football title in the U-21 category in Sudhar Block.

Team from Jangpur village finished as the first runners-up while Dakha stood third.

In the football category for boys aged between 21 and 30 years, GHG Khalsa College again clinched the first position while Abbuwal village secured the second place.

In the boys U-21 category of kabaddi (national style) competition, Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar, and Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha, secured the first and second spots, respectively.

In the U-21 category of long jump event, Rajdeep Bharti, Yadwinder Singh and Simerpreet Singh secured the top three positions in the same order.

At Kila Raipur Stadium in Dehlon Block, Aassi Kalan village won the title in kabaddi (circle style) in boys U-21 section while Sarihn village won the final in the national style kabaddi.

Gawadhi village girls won the first prize in football in the U-21 section while Butahari village came out victorious in the 21-30 age group.

Ajit Singh won in the boys U-21 category of the 5,000-meter race held at Naresh Chander Stadium in Khanna block. Keshav Kumar and Satyam Kumar secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the girls’ section of the 100-meter race in the U-21 category, Asmeet Kaur romped home winner while Aarti and Amanjot Kaur finished second and third, respectively.

In competitions held at village ground of Sidhwan Bet block, Baba Nand Singh Club, Ghalib Kalan wrested the title in kho-kho for girls in the U-21 category. Students of BBSB Convent School, Sidhwan Bet, finished as the runners-up.

In volleyball (smashing) in boys U-21 section, Gidharwindi village (I) emerged victorious while Gidharwindi village (II) secured the second position. In shot put event for men aged between 21 and 30 years, Partap Singh, Arpanjot Singh and Kulwinder Singh secured the top three spots.

Players will now be seen in action at five other blocks — Municipal Corporation, Pakhowal, Jagraon, Machhiwara and Doraha — from September 5 to 7.

