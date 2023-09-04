Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Players continue to vie for top spots on Day 2

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 3

A large number of participants vied for top honours in various games at the block-level competitions on the second day of the second season of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The tournament is being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at different blocks across the district.

According to the list of results, released by the local office of the department, at Block II (Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sahnewal), Government High School, Jaspal Bangar, won the kabaddi (circle style) in the boys U-17 category. Government Senior Secondary School, Harnampura, and Government Senior Secondary School, Umaidpura, stood second and third, respectively.

In the kabaddi (national style), team from HVM School, Ludhiana, secured the first position while Decent School, Bhambhia, emerged as the first runner-up in the tournament.

In athletics, Anjali Kumari of Government High School, Ramgarh, emerged winner in the 100-m sprint in the girls U-17 category. Kajal and Amanjot, both of Government High School, Paddi village, secured second and third positions, respectively.

In football boys U-17 section, Government Senior Secondary School, Sahibana, clinched the top position while Budhewal and Kanech finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Government High School, Sasrali, fetched first position in kho-kho girls U-17 section while Sutlej Public Senior Secondary School, Rahon Road, Ludhiana, secured the second position. Government High School, Kohara, had to contend with the third spot.

At Sudhar block, competitions were organised at the GHG Khalsa College ground, where Tanveer Singh came out victorious in the shot put event in the boys U-17 category. Jagdish Singh of Government High School, Waraich, and Simranjit Singh of Government High School, Khandoor, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

At Dehlon block at Kila Raipur Stadium, boys of Drishti Public School lifted the trophy in the U-17 category of the volleyball competition. Government High School, Jagera secured the second position. In volleyball for men aged between 41 and 55 years, Dehlon and Kila Raipur teams secured the first two positions.

Kabaddi (national style) and kho-kho competitions were held at Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna, for participants from Khanna block. In kho-kho (boys U-17), Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Khanna, and Nankana Public School, Issru, grabbed the first two spots. In kabaddi, Bhagat Puran Singh Senior Secondary School, Rajewal, won the top position while Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna, finished second.

In Sidhwan block, athletic events were organised at Sidhwan Bet village ground, where Jashandeep Singh emerged the fastest sprinter in both 100-m and 200-meter races. In the 400-m race, Balraj Singh, Avtar Singh and Rohit Singh secured the top three positions.

In the 100-meter race for girls in the U-17 group, Simranpreet Kaur emerged winner while Simranpal Kaur finished second and Shagunpreet Kaur secured the third position.