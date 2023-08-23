‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ season-2: Torch relay flagged off for state games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 22

To mark the onset of Punjab’s biggest sports extravaganza ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ Season-2, the torch relay was flagged off from Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West constituency, was the chief guest. The MLA said that the event had proved to be a catalyst in promoting the culture of sports in the state. He said that state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was committed to making Punjab a leading force in the field of sports.

Last year, the first season of these games had witnessed immense participation. Gogi said that the government had decided to start a torch relay to mark the inception of the event to ensure maximum awareness among people. The relay would pass through all the district headquarters for a week, encouraging people to participate in the state event.

He said that last year the first season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ had ended in Ludhiana, due to which the torch will be started from Ludhiana and after marching all over Punjab, the torch will reach Bathinda on August 29, where the second season of the Games will be inaugurated.

Dronacharya awardee (athletics coach), Sukhdev Singh Pannu along with hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, Gursimran Singh Dhillon, SDM, Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, Parvesh Chander Sharma, gold medallist (weightlifting) in Commonwealth Games besides coaches of Punjab Sports Department and a large number of players were present on the occasion.

They lauded the efforts of the government to promote the rich legacy of sports in the state through this mega event. The event had seen participation of people from across age groups, thereby making it an extraordinary sports event, they added.