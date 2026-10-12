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Home / Ludhiana / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Second day’s proceedings at PAU washed out due to rain

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Second day’s proceedings at PAU washed out due to rain

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Continuous rain on Sunday played spoilsport as the proceedings on the second day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan were washed out on Sunday, with waterlogging and adverse weather conditions rendering both the baseball venue and the Punjab Agricultural University velodrome unfit for competitions.

The baseball venue at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, turned into a pool of water following incessant rainfall, making it impossible for the organisers to hold matches. Water accumulation on the ground left playing area unsuitable for competitions, disrupting the schedule and dampening the enthusiasm of players.

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The situation was no different at the PAU cycling velodrome, where conditions were also not conducive for holding competitions. The persistent rain affected the venues, forcing the day’s sporting programme to be put on hold. District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal said arrangements had been made for the stay of players, particularly those representing distant districts. The arrangements were intended to ensure that participating teams did not face inconvenience due to travel and the disruption caused by the rain. With the weather playing spoilsport, the competitions remained suspended for the day, leaving organisers and participants hoping for improved conditions to resume action tomorrow.

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