Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to return with renewed spirit

The stage is set for the latest edition of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, the state government’s flagship grassroots sporting initiative aimed at promoting a sporting culture, encouraging healthy lifestyles and providing youngsters with a positive alternative to drugs and other social evils. The games will commence on September 5. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to be held in Bathinda.

The games could not be conducted in 2025 as the state authorities were engaged in extensive relief and rehabilitation operations following floods that affected several parts of Punjab. With no such emergent situation this year, preparations have now gathered momentum for the annual sporting extravaganza.

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Started in 2022, the games have emerged as a major sporting platform, attracting participants from all corners of the state.

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From beginners and schoolchildren to senior players and veterans, an overwhelming number of athletes (under-14 to 65+ age groups) have competed over the years in 37 disciplines, including traditional and regular sports, along with para-sports.

The initiative has not merely been about competition and medals; it has also sought to take sports to the grassroots and encourage people to step onto the field. The government has rewarded position holders with attractive cash prizes, providing an additional incentive to participants to perform well.

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The ceremonial torch relay for this year’s edition started in Sangrur on August 12. It reached Ludhiana on August 14 and proceeded to Malerkotla on August 15. The relay concluded on August 25 at Pathankot. It further heightened enthusiasm among sportspersons, with players across age groups getting ready to participate in the tournament.

More than just medals

For young participants, the games provide an important opportunity to experience competitive sport at the grassroots.

“The games give young players like us a platform to compete with sportspersons from various places. Winning a medal is important, but the confidence and experience we gain are equally valuable,” said Kulwinder Singh, a young athlete preparing for the event.

School-level participant Jatin Sharma said the games had helped make sports more attractive to children. “When competitions are organised near our homes and youngsters see other children participating, they want to take up a sport as well. It keeps us active and away from distractions,” he added.

The enthusiasm, however, is not confined to the younger generation.

“The games have shown that there is no age limit for sporting enthusiasm. Many people who had stopped playing after their youth have returned to the playing field. The compeition keep us fit and gives us something to look forward to,” said Tarsem Lal, a middle-aged participant.

Gurminder Singh Ubhi, a veteran athlete from Jassowal village near Ludhiana, described the initiative as an opportunity for an entire generation to reconnect with the playing field. He has been a regular participant in the games for the last three editions.

“We may not have the speed or stamina on par with youngsters, but our passion for sports is intact. Such competitions give veterans a reason to remain active and inspire younger players,” he said.

Powerful weapon against drug menace

Senior members of the sporting fraternity believe the wider significance of the games lies beyond medals and cash prizes.

“The state needs a sustained sporting movement. If we can keep youngsters engaged in sports, we can give them discipline, ambition and a healthy competitive spirit. The playground can be a powerful weapon in the fight against drugs,” said Ubhi.

Veteran athlete Nirmal Singh Grewal emphasised the need to follow up the games with structured coaching. “The real success of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will be measured by what happens to the talented players identified during the competitions. They should be provided quality coaching, facilities and opportunities to progress to the state and the national levels,” he said.

The three earlier editions saw enthusiastic participation across the state, underlining the deep sporting talent and appetite for competition. The latest edition is expected to build on that momentum.