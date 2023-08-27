'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' to start on Sept 2

Ludhiana, August 26
The second season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ will be held at different venues across the state from September 2 to September 10.
District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar said during the first stage, players will compete in six sports disciplines — athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, tug-of-war and volleyball — at block level for different age groups.
In Ludhiana district, the games will be held in 14 venues — Naresh Chand Stadium at Khanna, Kila Raipur Stadium, GSSS Sahnewal, GHG Khalsa College of Sadhar, Guru Nanak Stadium at Ludhiana, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium at Machhiwara, Sant Isher Singh Stadium at Ghaloti, Santokh Singh Margind Stadium at Dulay, GSSS at Manki, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium at Raikot, GSSS at Malout and sports grounds at Sidhwan Bet, Latala, Mallah.
“Interested players can register on www.khedanwatanpunjabdia.com by August 28,” said Brar.
