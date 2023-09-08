Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: VM Kitchlu Nagar girls lift volleyball trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 7

BVM Senior Secondary School, Kithclu Nagar, won the volleyball competition in the girls’ U-17 section in the Municipal Corporation block in the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-2. Players of Guru Nanak Stadium Coaching Centre finished at the second position in the competition.

In the tug-of-war girls U-17 category, Government High School, Rajjowal, and Orient School, Machhiwara, secured the first two positions.

Boys of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, emerged victorious in kabaddi (national style) in the U-17 category. Mohan Dai Oswal Public School and Amrit Indo Canadian Academy secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In athletics, Anmoldeep Singh won the 100-metre race in the U-17 category while Daksh stood second and Naman Bhatia stood third. Himanshu Chaudhary, Sumit and Saksham bagged the first three positions in the 200-m race.

Rojbeen Grewal romped to victory in the girls U-17 category of the shot put event. She was followed by Muskan Vishkarma and Mannat Dhir. Harmandeep Kaur bagged the top spot in the long jump event while Isha Bisht stood second and Siya Chaudhary stood third.

In the in 100-m race for men aged between 41 and 45 years, Harcharan Singh Grewal win the first prize. Jagmohan Singh secured the second position while Baljinder Kumar stood third. At Isher Singh Sports Stadium at Ghaloti village in Doraha block, Oxford Senior Secondary School, Payal, romped home in the tug-of-war competition in the girls U-17 group. Government High School, Lapran, had to contend with the second place. In the boys’ section, Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha, and Oxford Senior Secondary School, Payal, secured the top two positions.

In the boys U-17 group of the volleyball competition, Nankana Sahib Public School, Rampur, Sant Isher Singh Memorial Public School and Oxford Senior Secondary School, Payal, bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Dhamot village boys lifted the trophy in football in the U-17 group while Government Senior Secondary School, Payal, secured the second spot and FC, Jarg, had to contend with the third position.

In Jagraon block, Rupinderjit Singh, Hem Gargand and Jashandeep Singh finished at the podium in the 1,500-m event for boys in the U-17 group that was held at Mallah village stadium. In the girls’ section of the event, Gurvir Kaur, Sukhpreet Kaur and Nimrat Kaur secured the first three positions.

Games were organised at Latala village in Pakhowal block, wherein Jaspreet Kaur won the first position in the 200-m race. She was followed by Deeksha Sharma and Shivani.

In the long jump event for girls, Nirali emerged winner in the U-17 group while Ritu was the first runner-up and Sunakshi was the second runner-up.

