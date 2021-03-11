Khud Mohalla residents in Ludhiana protest move to install mobile tower

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Opposing the installation of a mobile tower in Khud Mohalla, residents and shopkeepers of the area staged a protest by blocking the main road on Wednesday. The residents alleged that the radiation from the mobile tower could be detrimental to the health of people and they would not allow the installation of the mobile tower in the area.

Namit Diwan of the Shopkeepers Welfare Association in Khud Mohalla said the mobile tower was to be installed without any permission from the civic body and without informing the area people. He said a person concerned had earlier shown a document for the installation of poles in Zone B area but their area falls under MC’s Zone A. He said that no mobile tower should be installed in their area.

“When we sat on protest today, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi also reached the site. The MLA has asked the Municipal Corporation officials to take action in this regard,” residents said.

Assistant Town Planner Mohan Singh said

somebody had applied to get permission for the installation of a mobile tower in the area but it is yet to be taken from Municipal Corporation. He, however, said that the tower can be installed once getting the required permission from MC.