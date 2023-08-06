Khuddian interacts with vet university students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised an interaction session of Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Cabinet Minister, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Food Processing, and a large number of students of vet varsity. The interaction came out of the mutual thinking of Khuddian and Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, and the students participated enthusiastically in the event.

Dr Inderjeet Singh revealed the objective of this event and said that the minister had specially visited to understand the real issues of the students. In this interaction, students asked questions about their current needs and future aspirations. Various students raised questions regarding employment opportunities, fees, stipends, scholarships, problems during field work, improving veterinary dispensaries and providing better facilities for animal husbandry and livestock farmers.

Khuddian answered them very politely and very humbly assured them that they would consider their issues and needs on priority basis. He expressed happiness that a very meaningful discussion session has been organised under the leadership of Dr Inderjeet Singh.

The minister also launched the plantation drive near the Scientist Home of varsity. He marked the beginning of the drive by planting the saplings of traditional trees at the Mini Jungle in the university campus. Khuddian appreciated the drive and apprised the august gathering regarding the importance of planting traditional trees.

#Agriculture