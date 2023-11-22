Kidnapping case: Looted car recovered

Ludhiana, November 21
In the kidnapping case of the hosiery owner Sambhav Jain, the Ludhiana police have recovered the Kia Seltos car of the victim on Tuesday. The police is, however, silent about the development, citing the ongoing probe.
Sources said the police teams recovered the car while searching for the accused on the suspected exit route. Police have also got some vital clues about the hideouts of the suspects.
On November 17 night Sambhav was cornered by five persons who after thrashing him abducted him in his Kia Seltos car and shot him in his leg. They had demanded Rs 5 crore to release him. However, when the victim’s wife came with the money and some ornaments, the kidnappers suspecting some police movement did not collect the offered ransom and threw the victim on the road and fled the scene.
