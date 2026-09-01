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Home / Ludhiana / Kids at govt schools in remote Ludhiana villages learn about kathak

Kids at govt schools in remote Ludhiana villages learn about kathak

Kathak dancer conducting lectures and demonstrations at government schools across Ludhiana from August 28 to September 2

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Sessions are being organised at government schools in Jagraon, Mangli Nichi and Mundian Kalan, among others villages in Ludhiana. File Photo
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Students of government schools in remote villages in the district are getting an opportunity to experience Indian classical dance as the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) has taken kathak performances and interactive sessions beyond the city to schools in villages and smaller towns.

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As part of the initiative, kathak dancer Mansi Saxena is conducting lectures and demonstrations at government schools across the district from August 28 to September 2. The programme is aimed at introducing students to kathak—not merely as a performance—and helping them understand its history, techniques and cultural significance.

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The sessions are being organised at government schools in Jagraon, Mangli Nichi and Mundian Kalan, and on Cemetery Road.

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Many schools covered under the initiative are situated away from the main city areas. Students there have limited opportunities to attend performances of classical dance and other traditional art forms.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has been associated with the initiative to facilitate the outreach of such programmes to government schools, particularly those located in relatively remote areas of the district.

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During the sessions, Saxena explains different aspects of kathak, including its origin and traditions, along with taal (rhythm), laya (tempo), bhaav (expression) and mudras (hand gestures).

Demonstrations are used to help students understand how the elements come together during a performance.

For many students, the programme provides a rare opportunity to watch a classical dancer perform before them and learn from an artist.

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