Kids stuck in Ukraine, parents worried back home

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 26

Families whose children are stuck in war-hit Ukraine are having restless days and sleepless nights. While children are struggling in a foreign land, parents back home are anxious about their safety.

Kaushika is in her final semester studying at Kharkiv National Medical University and only four months are left for her to complete the MBBS. “I just had a word with her and she is living in a metro bunker at present. The Indian Embassy has got the forms filled from students and we are hopeful and praying for her safe return. We were waiting for her to return in June after completing her studies, but all of a sudden the situation has changed. The government should evacuate Indian students stuck in Ukraine,” said Ram Nihal Pathak, Kaushika’s father.

“All me and my wife are doing these days is watching television to know about the latest updates about the Ukraine issue. We pray to God that all the crisis ends at the earliest as war has brought no good to anybody and our daughter returns back home safely,” said Pathak.

Machhiwara-based Dr Sanjeev Garg’s son Ayush Garg, a fourth year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University is also stranded in Ukraine. “We are constantly in touch with our son and praying for his safe return. He had his ticket booked for Thursday, but the entry was banned by the airport authorities,” said Dr Garg.

"Ayush is currently putting up in a school near the Indian Embassy. The children there are facing difficult time. We are hopeful that the Indian Government will soon evacuate students stuck in Ukraine,” Dr Garg added.

Balwinder Singh whose daughter is also currently in Ukraine for her MBBS study said he had a video call with his daughter and was relieved after that. “It is a tough situation. I hope all students return back safely and at the same time peace prevails upon Ukraine soon. She has filled form given by the Indian Embassy and we are hopeful of her return soon,” said Balwinder.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Madhvi Kataria, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Malerkotla, who is herself in touch with some of the worried families, has advised sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) to identify families worried about their wards based in Ukraine and extend every possible help to minimise their worries.

“The authorities are in touch with three students of our area stranded in Ukraine and their parents. We have succeeded in coordinating with the authorities of a university and organisers of an Overseas Education Advisory Group,” said the DC.

Harmed Singh Dillon, organiser of the said advisory group, said special teams of volunteers had been sent to the affected areas from Hungary, Poland and Slovak Republic where around 1,500 Indian students were staying.

“The Indian Embassy requests all necessary measures for the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine, including evacuation to Hungary,” reads a communication issued by the Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Rotary Club, Mandi Ahmedgarh, said senior functionaries of the organisation were in touch with their counterparts in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Slovak, who had offered to support rescue operations and provide shelters to displaced Indian nationals.