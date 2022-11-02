Kila Raipur, Dakha zones win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 1

Kila Raipur zone and Dakha zone emerged victorious in the boys U-17 and U-19 categories in the Inter-Zonal Schools Hockey Tournament for boys organised by the Punjab Education Department at Prithipal Singh Memorial Astroturf Hockey Stadium here today.

In the boys U-17 section, Kila Raipur zone trounced Raikot zone 13-0 to lift the winners’ trophy while Jagraon zone secured third position.