Kila Raipur, Dakha zones win

Ludhiana, November 1
Kila Raipur zone and Dakha zone emerged victorious in the boys U-17 and U-19 categories in the Inter-Zonal Schools Hockey Tournament for boys organised by the Punjab Education Department at Prithipal Singh Memorial Astroturf Hockey Stadium here today.
In the boys U-17 section, Kila Raipur zone trounced Raikot zone 13-0 to lift the winners’ trophy while Jagraon zone secured third position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick
Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire
Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...