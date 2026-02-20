Kila Raipur Games conclude amid much fanfare

The Kila Raipur Games, also known as rural Olympics, came to a close amid much fanfare on Thursday.

Over the past three days, the people were treated to a wide range of sporting activities, including events such as bullock cart races and kabaddi, representing the state’s rich heritage.

Though the games have been organised for decades, this year’s festival was special as the iconic bullock cart races were reintroduced after a 12-year gap.

For most in the audience, especially the elderly, the races were a throwback to the “good-old” times.

Two elderly men, as they enjoyed in the stands, were heard saying: “Bullock cart races brought real cheers as they are the backbone of rural sports. In fact, these races should be held twice a year,”

According to the organisers, a number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) travelled specially to enjoy the traditional games.

Kila Raipur resident Rajbir Singh, in his 80s, said while watching on from the stands that he comes to the stadium every year to watch traditional games, like kabaddi, hockey, races, Bazigar stunts and tug-of-war. He, however, added that the fun multiplied this year due to the return of bullock cart races.

“For the past 12 years, spectators’ gallery was never as jam packed as this year. Thousands of people, who love traditional games, came to witness the iconic bullock cart races. People from all age groups and walks of life came in large numbers to witness the pride of Punjab,” added Singh, with a gleam in his eyes.

In a heartwarming scene, many of the elderly were seen with their grandchildren, passing on their love and passion for the state’s culture and heritage.

Raghubir Singh, a 75-year-old man from Jassowal village, was accompanied by his nine-year-old grandson, Gobind Brar. “Since we keep cattle at home, even bullocks for agricultural use, my grandson was eager see how bullocks compete in the grounds. He enjoyed the event a lot,” said Raghubir Singh.

The kabaddi matches were also a hit on the concluding day.

Col Surinder Singh Grewal, president, Kila Raipur Sports Society, said this year’s events were special as people showed huge love and support.

He asserted that bullock cart races played a pivotal role in this and attracted the audience from across the state. “I thanked the people for showering love and affection. As the event concludes, the people here, including the players, are filled with nostalgia,” added Grewal.