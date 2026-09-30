Kila Raipur Games stalwart Paramjit Grewal passes away in US

The state sports fraternity has lost one of its most dedicated personnel with the passing of Paramjit Singh Grewal, long-serving general secretary of the Grewal Sports Association, Kila Raipur. It is the organisation behind the globally acclaimed Kila Raipur Games, also known as Rural Mini Olympics of Punjab. He was 76.

Grewal, who breathed his last in Sacramento, California, US, had devoted more than three decades of his life to preserving, promoting and internationalising the state’s sports heritage. He had been staying with his daughter for the past few years.

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News of his demise has sent a wave of grief across the state sports fraternity, particularly among the kabaddi, wrestling, hockey and rural communities where he was widely respected as an able administrator, mentor and passionate promoter at the grassroots.

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Under his stewardship, events such as hockey, bullock-cart races, horse races and kabaddi garnered renewed prominence. Thousands of rural athletes found a platform to showcase their talent as the games became a cultural bridge connecting overseas Punjabis with their roots.

Apart from his administrative achievements, Grewal was an accomplished hockey player and coach. He served in the Punjab Sports Department for years, mentoring young players and contributing to the development of hockey at the grassroots.

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Prominent sports personalities and administrators expressed sorrow over his demise. Grewal Sports Association ex-president Daljit Singh Grewal, Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh, former international hockey star Sukhvir Grewal, former national hockey coach Shiv Jagde, Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal and Jarkhar Sports Festival chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar described his demise as an irreparable loss to the state’s sports landscape. Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy chairperson Gurbhajan Singh Gill also condoled his demise.

Grewal’s contribution to the Kila Raipur Games and athletes will continue to inspire the sporting community.