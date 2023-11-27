Kila Raipur, Heran boys record wins

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, November 26
Kila Raipur and Heran village recorded convincing wins in the boys U-14 category on the third day of the Ludhiana District Sarwan Singh Sandhu Gold Cup for Boys and Bibi Ranjodh Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for Girls Hockey Tournament being organised by the Hockey Ludhiana at the Olympian Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University here today.
In the first match, Kila Raipur emerged victorious 5-0 against Bardeke village and in the next match, Chachari village beat Rampur 5-1 to advance into the next round.
In another match, Heran village , won 4-0 without much resistance from Nathowal village.
