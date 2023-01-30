Kila Raipur Sports Festival from February 3 to 5

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 29

The Kila Raipur Sports Festival will be held from February 3 to 5 after a gap of four years. The 83rd edition of the sports festival, popularly known as Rural Olympics, is being organised by the Kila Raipur Sports Society (Patti Sohavia) with the help of NRIs, gram panchayat and prominent residents of the village.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House after releasing the festival’s poster here on Sunday, Col Surinder Singh Grewal, the president of the organising society, said competitions in traditional games, regular sports disciplines and athletic events for veterans would be held during the three-day sports extravaganza.