Kila Raipur Stadium decked up for rural sports extravaganza

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 1

The Kila Raipur Sports Society (Patti Suhavia) claimed to have completed all preparations for hosting the three-day sports extravaganza commencing at the Kila Raipur Stadium on Friday.

Dedicated to the memory of sports promoters Kuldeep Kaur and Kamaljit Singh, the event will be inaugurated by Gill legislator Jiwan Singh Sangowal.

Col Surinder Singh Grewal and Gurvinder Singh, the president and secretary, respectively, of the society, said the organisers had decided to encourage sportspersons by felicitating them with attractive cash prizes and efforts would be made to restore the glory of rural sports.

Outstanding personalities including Olympians, international-level sports promoters and ministers of the Punjab Government are expected to visit the area during the event.

Organisers claimed that teams from eight kabaddi academies have intimated their participation during the event.