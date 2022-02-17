Kin busy campaigning for candidates

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 16

With the Assembly elections just a few days away, candidates are trying to strike a chord with the public. These days not only party candidates but also their family members are busy in gathering support round the clock. Better halves, siblings and children of the nominees from all parties have their days and dates fixed for campaigning and are busy wooing voters in their favour.

Congress candidate from Ludhiana West Bharat Bhushan Ashu is lucky to have a better half who not only goes door to door to campaign for her husband but also understands political moves and they both complement each other in a perfect manner.

Mamta Ashu, wife of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, is a councillor and actively participates in politics along with her husband.

“Ashu is a man of promise and he has delivered what he promised to the people. We are sure people will make him win for the third time after seeing what all he has done for the development of Ludhiana,” said Mamta.

Sukhchain Bassi, wife of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurpreet Gogi from Ludhiana West, is also meeting people on their doorsteps.

“AAP is a party of the common man and we are also among them. I am going door to door to meet the people and special meetings are also being held with the voters. We are trying to note down their suggestions and demands. People are awry of traditional political parties and they want a change and we are sure that AAP will win with majority this time,” said Sukhchain Bassi.

The entire Sidhu clan is busy to put across the voters the manifesto of the BJP for Punjab. “Not only my wife, Gurvinder K Sidhu but also my relatives, nieces and nephews, all are busy in campaigning these days. We are busy in telling people what all the BJP has done and what the party will be doing in coming days for the uplift of the state,” said Bikram Sidhu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana West.

Paramjit Kaur Grewal, wife of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal, is also reaching out to people and canvassing in favour of her husband. Husband and wife are two wheels of a cart and they go together. Hence, during the elections, how can the better half of Grewal be left behind, said Maheshinder.

“My wife, brother, son and even my grandson, all are busy canvassing in favour of me. The entire Grewal family is going out in field, meeting people and putting forward the manifesto of the SAD,” he said.

Pawan Pandey, wife of Ludhiana North nominee from the Congress Rakesh Pandey, is also leaving no stone unturned and meeting people every day. Pandey’s entire family is part of the election campaign. Besides meeting people at their homes, special mohalla meetings are also being held to put across their view point.