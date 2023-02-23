Kin kill nephew by pushing him into canal

Ludhiana, February 22
A youth was thrown into a canal at Machhiwara Sahib by his uncle (chacha) and another relative after a brawl yesterday. The body of Bunty was recovered from the Sirhind Canal today.
The açcused have been identified as deceased’s uncle Balli and Ravi of Kurukshetra.
Complainant Rajmji said yesterday afternoon he was working in his fields where he saw three people fighting near the Pawat Canal. Two of them threw Bunty into the canal. He immediately informed the Machhiwara police. Due to strong current of water Bunty could not come out and drowned.
The police have registered a murder case against the two accused. Machhiwara SHO Inspector Davinderpal said that after recovering the body of Bunty from the Sirhind Canal, both the accused were arrested by the police.
