Kin of 1984 victims, BJP stage protests in Ludhiana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and families of victims of the 1984 riots held separate protests in the city on Sunday and burned effigies representing the Congress.

The BJP workers staged the protest outside the office of Congress city president Sanjay Talwar on Tibba Road. The families affected by the 1984 riots protested at Basant Market in Phase I, Dugri.

Advertisement

At the BJP’s protest, party’s district unit president Sunil Moudgil said the 1984 Sikh massacre is one of the most painful and shameful chapters of Indian history. “Thousands of innocent people lost their lives, families were devastated and many were forced to abandon their homes. The families of the victims continue to suffer the pain of losing their loved ones even today,” he said. Moudgil claimed significant action was taken during BJP governments to punish those guilty of instigating the riots or being involved in them.

Advertisement

In Dugri, the protesters raised slogans against the Congress and urged the Centre to constitute a ‘Truth Commission’ to examine the cases related to the 1984 violence and ensure action against those found responsible.

The protest was organised by the Danga Peedit Welfare Society. Addressing the gathering, the society’s state president Surjit Singh Dugri and women’s wing president Gurdeep Kaur said many riot-affected families were still awaiting justice, even decades after the violence.

Advertisement

They alleged that thousands of Sikhs were killed and their properties damaged during the violence in various parts of the country. They demanded that the remaining cases be investigated and those found guilty be punished at the earliest.

The protesters also announced a social boycott of the Congress and appealed to Sikh leaders associated with the party to raise their voice for the affected families.