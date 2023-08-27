Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 26

Wife and children of Harwinder Singh are facing sleepiness nights after he swept away to Pakistan in the Sutlej on July 26 last month and was arrested by Pakistan rangers on charges of drug and arms smuggling.

His friend Ratanpal of Khaira Mustarka in Mehatpur, Jalandhar district, was also accompanying him when they were arrested in Pakistan.

Harwinder is a sand tipper driver and was the only bread winner of his family. With no other source of income, his family is facing a difficult time in his absence.

Harwinder’s wife Sikandar Kaur while talking to The Tribune on Saturday said her husband with his friend Ratanpal had gone to help Harwinder’s cousin whose home in Chandiwala village of Ferozepur was flooded. The duo were swept away by floodwaters towards the Pakistan side on July 26. Now, accusations have been made against them.

“My husband has no criminal record, a false case has been slapped against him by the Pakistan authorities. We have videos of both of them made from a distance, as they were said to be caught in floodwaters,” the victim’s wife alleged.

She said their children Manpreet Singh (5) and Dilpreet (2) were asking her every day about their father but she had no answer to their questions.

Harwinder’s sister Balwinder Kaur, who is a panchayat member in Parjian Biharipur village, said the matter was raised before AAP MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Union Minister Som Parkash and some administration officials. But all are making only hollow promises. “What to expect from these politicians when nobody even came to Harwinder’s house to see the plight of the family which is in the midst of a crisis and suffering from financial woes. Now, we have decided to write to the Prime Minister, which is now the only hope for their immediate release,”she said.

NRIs assure help

Jasvir Singh, village sarpanch, said some NRIs of the state, who are in touch with some social workers in Pakistan, assured to help both guys, as per law. “We have been told by them to make passport of the duo and send those to Pakistan. Afterwards, after taking some writen representation from the family, they would find a legal course,” he said.

