Kin of missing minor girls allege police inaction

Ludhiana, December 20
The kin of two minor girls who went missing under mysterious circumstances two weeks ago gathered outside the police commissioner’s office and voiced their displeasure over “police inaction”.
According to Abhishek Ojha of Giaspura, his sister, Vibha Devi (17), and cousin, Sakshi Pandey (11), left for school on December 4 but did not return home. It is being suspected that the two girls have been kidnapped.
Members of the missing girls’ family alleged that whenever they go to the Sahnewal police station, the cops talk to them rudely. They urged the police commissioner to intervene.
