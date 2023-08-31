Kin tie rakhi to 400 inmates at Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

A large number of women visited the Central Jail to tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers on Wednesday.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on the jail premises as per instructions issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Jails), Punjab.

The superintendent of the Central Jail said that about 400 jail inmates were tied rakhi by their family member on the occasion. He said that special arrangements were made for rakhi celebrations on the jail premises.

The superintendent further said that inmates should remain connected with their families as many of them repent their criminal activities after serving time in prison. Family’s affection can help them in taking a better path, he added.