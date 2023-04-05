Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 4

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have prevented an armed robbery by nabbing the kingpin of a gang of miscreants when he was going to deliver a consignment of arms and ammunition to other gangsters or miscreants on Monday evening.

Four automatic guns and seven magazines were seized from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Balram, alias Lachhman Singh, of Shankarpura, Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.

SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), Navneet Singh Bains, said Jagraon DSP Dalbir Singh and DSP (I) Harwinder Singh Cheema and other police officials had received a tip-off about activities of Balram, who had been allegedly supplying weapons and ammunition in the region after smuggling them from other states, including his home state, MP.

“After getting the tip-off, an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Raikot City police station on Monday evening. We were informed that the suspect was carrying a rich haul

of arms and ammunition which were supposed to be supplied to other gangsters,” said SSP Navneet Singh Bains.

He added that later, he was nabbed by a police team, led by CIA in-charge Navdeep Singh, from the outskirts of the Raikot city. Bains appreciated that timely action had prevented major crime incidents involving use of arms and ammunition.

The investigating police are yet to ascertain the exact modus operandi of the suspect and other members of his gang and information about their clients.