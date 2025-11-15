‘Kinnars’ pray for progress, prosperity of Indians during shobha yatra in Ahmedgarh

Over two thousand ‘kinnars’ from northern states prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of Indians living across the world during a 4-km-long shobha yatra held from Lehra village in Ludhiana district to Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh.

The procession undertaken under the leadership of Palak Mahant was organised as part of 12-day Akhil Bhartiya Manglamukhi Maha Kinnar Sammelan being held at Lehra village near here.

Office-bearers and activists of various social, religious and constitutional organisations led by municipal council president Vikas Krishan Sharma welcomed the shoba yatra at various places and felicitated leaders of the ‘kinnar’ community.

‘Kinnars’ halted at many religious places on their way to pay obeisance and pray for the progress and prosperity of Indians settled in the country and abroad.

Appreciating the gesture of leaders of various organisations to recognise the pre-eminence and significance of ‘kinnar’ community, convener of the event Pammi Mahant said they (kinnars) had prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of all sections of society, including NRIs settled in various parts of the world.

Pammi said the maha sammelan was held periodically at various places in the country to discuss their internal issues and problems faced by ‘kinnars’ settled in various geographical regions. Pammi explained that their organisation did not allow any of its members to divulge details of the sammelan to outsiders.

Though no outsiders were allowed to visit the venue of the sammelan, Tribune observations revealed that shopping vends functioned for almost all days of the sammelan, where ‘kinnars’ purchased dresses, jewellery and other valuables. Designated beauticians and hairdressers were called according to the requirements of the ‘kinnars’.

Meanwhile, residents of the town and surrounding localities exhibited enthusiasm to watch the procession that passed from Pohir, Khera, railway over bridge, Raikot Road, Town Hall, Railway Road, Thana Road, Shri Ram Mandir Road, Dehliz Road and Masjid Road.

A cavalcade of luxury cars, jeeps, tractors, chariots and saddled horses, accompanied by teams of brass bands, fascinated the onlookers. Though an elaborate team of private armed bouncers was accompanying the special guests of the region, the administration made elaborate security arrangements on the occasion.