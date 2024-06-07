Kisan Club asks members to embrace crop diversification

Ludhiana, June 6
Making persistent efforts to check the unwarranted use of water and advocate crop diversification, the PAU Kisan Club called upon its members to make prudent use of natural resources and go in for the cultivation of alternative crops for the smooth flow of money. As many as 85 farmers participated in the monthly training camp of the club, conducted at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.
Experts Dr Ruma Devi, Dr Harpreet Kaur and Dr Gurpreet Kaur provided tips for the successful cultivation of vegetable and pulse crops, as well as basmati rice.
Resource persons Dr Jawala Jindal and Dr Amit Kaul suggested control measures for the insect-pest management in maize crop and explained the benefits of water-saving direct seeded rice, respectively.
