Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha staged a dharna today, demanding immediate and comprehensive compensation for the widespread damage caused by recent floods in the state. The protest highlighted the severe impact on the farming community, which has borne the brunt of crop destruction, livestock loss and damaged homes.

Addressing the gathering, leaders of the morcha called for the formation of a judicial commission to assess the actual losses incurred by farmers across flood-hit regions. “The devastation is far deeper than what official reports suggest. We need an independent body to evaluate the damage and ensure justice for every affected farmer,” said one of the protesting leaders.

Among the key demands raised were Rs 1 crore compensation for families who lost loved ones during rescue operations and 100 per cent compensation for those whose homes were demolished by floodwaters. The morcha also demanded Rs 70,000 per acre for crop loss, citing the high cost of inputs and the complete destruction of standing crops in many areas.

“Livestock is the backbone of rural households. Compensation for cattle and other animals lost in the floods must be provided without delay,” said another protester. The leaders further urged the government to supply free seeds and manure for the upcoming sowing season, to help farmers restart their agricultural operations.

The protest drew support from various farmer unions and local residents, many of whom shared personal stories of loss and hardship. “We are not asking for charity—we are demanding what is rightfully ours,” said Baldev Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana district. “Without timely help, many of us won’t be able to recover.” The morcha called on the state government to act swiftly and compassionately, keeping in mind the scale of the disaster and the livelihoods at stake.