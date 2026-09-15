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Home / Ludhiana / Kisan Mazdoor Morcha protests outside Mundian’s residence in Ludhiana

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha protests outside Mundian’s residence in Ludhiana

Farmer leaders said the Punjab Government should immediately hold talks on their demands and find a solution

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), Punjab chapter, today launched protests outside residences of nine Punjab ministers. In Ludhiana protest was held outside residence of Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Housing and Urban Development.

Dilbagh Singh from KMM said the Punjab Government must take their demands seriously and fulfil them immediately. He said at present, there was a crisis of electricity and fertilisers for the paddy crop, which must be resolved without delay.

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Farmer leaders said the Punjab Government should immediately hold talks on their demands and find a solution. If the government fails to provide an appropriate resolution to demands, a decision on the next phase of intensified agitation would be taken at the meeting scheduled for September 16, they said.

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“One of our main demands is that the Punjab Government should ensure that basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potato crops are not purchased below the minimum support price (MSP),” said Dilbagh Singh.

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Box: Main demands

n Government procurement of crops at MSP

n Complete debt waiver for farmers and workers

n Crisis of floods, groundwater and pollution

n Resolution against the India-US trade agreement

n Return of materials taken from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites

n Withdrawal of cases registered during agitations

n Control over drugs and employment

n Stop drone mapping of villages

n Open a trade corridor with Pakistan

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