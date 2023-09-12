Kisan Mela: Agri varsity to honour five farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

With an aim to ‘admire and inspire’ progressive farmers of Punjab for their vital contributions to agriculture and allied occupations, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will confer five awards on the eve of Kisan Mela on September 14. The awards comprising plaques, citations, shawls and cash prizes, will be bestowed upon four innovative farmers and one farm woman of Punjab.

Paramjit Singh from district Faridkot, will be awarded “Parvasi Bharti Award” for achieving strides in crop diversification. Practising scientific farming on 35 acres of land encompassing 20 acres of his own and 15 acres on lease, this innovative farmer grows vegetables, malta, jamun, plum and other fruits. He is also engaged in dairy farming and beekeeping, and reaps profits through self-marketing.

Hailing from district Patiala, Amrit Singh will be feted with “Sardar Ujjagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award” for being an outstanding vegetable grower. He is into polyhouse cultivation, and uses cocopeat and vermicompost for raising of vegetables.

A 50-year old Narinder Singh Tiwana, from district Patiala, will be conferred with “Sardar Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award” for being environment-conscious and saying no to stubble burning since 2007.

He took over the ancestral profession of agriculture after passing out XII and is presently growing sugarcane, sarson, turmeric, vegetables and pulses on three acres using organic methods. He also runs agribusiness of jaggery-shakkar, canola oil and milk supply.

A small farmer Sukhpal Singh from district Mansa, will be awarded “Sardar Surjit Singh Dhillon Award” for excellence in horticulture. Not shattered by the small gains in traditional wheat-paddy cycle on 2.5 acres, this 30-year-old farmer decided to diversify his cropping pattern by raising healthy vegetable nursery for productive vegetable cultivation, adopting beekeeping which he practices via 50 bee boxes and by selling ganna (sugarcane) juice.

A 48-year old Gurbir Kaur from district Moga will be feted with “Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Memorial Award” for emerging as a guiding light in agriculture and allied enterprises. Taking-up agriculture on 25 acres of ancestral land besides 10 acres on lease, this woman farmer has been rewarded for crop residue management by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in 2019-20 besides many others.

