Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University from today

Ludhiana, September 13

A day before the commencement of the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), rainfall lashed different parts of the city on Wednesday. Arrangements were made on the university campus amid rain for the fair, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

The PAU authorities said that the stage was set to host the two-day fair. Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian will inaugurate the fair on September 14 while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be the chief guest on the concluding day on September 15.

Urging the farming community to participate in the fair, Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said: “The university has played a pivotal role in boosting the socio-economic conditions of farmers through cost-effective technologies. It has also supported various agriculture-based industries and generated employment opportunities for the youth.”

Director (Research) Dr AS Dhatt said the Kisan Mela was instrumental in transferring new technologies to farmers, who rely on PAU’s guidance and were also the source of stimulation for the university. “Technologies are disseminated through live demonstrations, exhibitions and technical sessions during the fair,” he added.

Weather report

According to the weather report issued by PAU on Wednesday, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

