Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Preparations are in full swing for the forthcoming two-day Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on March 24-25. Attempting to make farmers economically wise by being sustainability conscious through prudent use of water and fertilisers, the mela will convey this strong message through its theme “Aao kheti karch khataiye, vaadu, paani khaad na paiye.”

Inviting farmers and their families for the massive participation in the mela, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, recalled PAU-farmers’ evergreen connect which has come a long way since 1967, riding the waves and the winds as well as filling the food kitty of the country through ushering in of Green Revolution and thus, leading to mushrooming success of the agri-development of Punjab.

Pointing out the present-day agrarian concerns of natural resource depletion, weather vagaries and dwindling farm income, Dr Gosal stressed upon keeping aligned with fast-changing needs of the farming community and providing timely solutions to their issues.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, urged the farmers to come and learn about PAU developed/recommended new horticultural varieties of apple, dragon fruit, tarwangha and other traditional as well as exotic vegetable, fruit and flower crops, the cultivation of which can amplify the impact of crop diversification and augment the income of the farmers. Farmers will also be equipped with technologies relating to water saving, need-based fertiliser use, etc.