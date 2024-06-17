Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 16

It was homecoming for newly elected MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma today as he came back to Ludhiana after defeating BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Kishori Lal Sharma, along with his wife Kiran, was given a grand welcome by their family members, relatives and party workers at their home in New Shivaji. They were escorted to their home on the beat of dhol and sweets were distributed as the couple returned back home.

“My win from Amethi is the victory of the people and the Gandhi family. The seat is an “amanat” of the Gandhi family and will also be dearer than my life,” he said.

He was 22 when he was made in-charge of Amethi block by the party and today at 62 years of age, he is an MP from Amethi.

From block incharge of Amethi to MP, Sharma has come a long way. He had been working in Amethi for last 40 years. He first went to Amethi in 1987 as a loyal soldier of Gandhi family and there has been no looking back after then.

His wife Kiran said, “We were happily surprised as we were welcomed in Ludhiana. There was lot of excitement in the people as we arrived in the city today.”

Kiran was with Kishori Lal throughout the election time but now she will be staying back and taking care of business while Kishori Lal will go back to his constituency.

