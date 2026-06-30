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Home / Ludhiana / Kitchlu Nagar school innovators embark on ISRO educational visit

Kitchlu Nagar school innovators embark on ISRO educational visit

ATAL Tinkering Lab members to interact with scientists, explore space research

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:37 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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BVM Kitchlu Nagar Ludhiana’s Students Embark on Educational Odyssey to ISRO
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In a landmark initiative to foster scientific inquiry and innovation, students of Classes IX–XII from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, departed today for an educational visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ahmedabad.

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The student delegation, comprising members of the school’s acclaimed Atal Tinkering Lab, has earned distinction through notable achievements on prestigious innovation platforms, including the INSPIRE Awards, CBSE Skill Expo, School Youth Ideathon and the CBSE Science Exhibition.

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During the visit, the young innovators will explore the Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition and the Space Applications Centre (SAC), gaining first-hand exposure to India’s pioneering achievements in space science and technology. They will also have the invaluable opportunity to interact with scientists and experts, enabling them to gain deeper insights into cutting-edge research, innovation and the practical applications of space technology.

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Brimming with enthusiasm and intellectual curiosity, the students embarked on the journey with a shared resolve to learn from the country’s premier space research institution and translate that inspiration into future innovations.

Principal Ranju Mangal said the excursion would provide an inspiring interface with the nation’s scientific excellence, broaden students’ horizons and kindle deeper aspirations in STEM disciplines.

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