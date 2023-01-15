Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, January 14

Two residents of Sahnewal and Kohara and a pigeon received injuries after they got entangled in the Chinese string being used with impunity by people here today.

Owner of a newspaper agency, Chaman Lal, was riding his bicycle on the market road when the cycle got entangled in the Chinese string being used by some boys for flying a kite on the road. He fell down and sustained injuries on his arm. Onlookers took him to a doctor for providing first-aid.

The injured pigeon in Kohara. Tribune photo

In the other incident, the Kohara resident was going to a gurdwara when he got entangled in the string badly that his nose began to bleed profusely. He was admitted to a hospital and received stitches on the nose.

In another incident, a pigeon fell down after it got entangled in the deadly string at Kohara. Later, it was rescued by residents and given first-aid.

“We were expecting the authorities to take up the issue seriously, the manner in which it was publicised in the media but to no avail. Kite flyers used the string with impunity and were least bothered about the harm it can cause to others,” shared Dharamjit Singh Dhillon, a resident of Kohara.

In Pakistan, court has banned kite flying. A similar ban should be imposed in India also. The ban on the Chinese string should be strictly enforced as it has been the cause of a number of accidents. Offenders should be punished severely,” he said.

“Every year, a ban is imposed on the sale and storage of the Chinese string in the state. Despite that human beings and animals met with fatal mishaps due to the usage of the same. There is no check on the deadly string. The police should act strictly and raid shops selling the string so that nobody dare engage in the sale of the banned string,” said Telu Ram from Kohara.

“People have become irresponsible to the extent that they purchase the string for themselves and also for their children from markets. They use it openly to fly kites. It is the availability of the string which should be primarily questioned. When the string is banned, how does it enter the country? There is a serious lapse on the part of the government,” said Jandeep Kaushal, a social worker of the area.