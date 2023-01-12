Kites to cost more this Lohri season

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 11

Owing to a hike in the prices of raw material, residents will have to shell out more money to enjoy kite-flying this Lohri season. Kite dealers in the city said as the prices of raw material had almost doubled, kites will also be more expensive this season.

There are about 30 wholesale dealers of kites and dor while over 150 retailers sell them during the Lohri season in the city.

Talking to The Tribune, Patang Dealer Association’s president Vishal Sharma said kites are brought for selling from Bareilly, Rampur and Amritsar. While traditional kites are made in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the ones brought from Amritsar are more stylish and expensive, he added.

Residents purchase kites ahead of Lohri on Daresi road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

“All raw material, ranging from the paper to the stick and the dor or the thread, have become expensive this season, so rates have almost doubled. Although dealers had given already money in advance to artisans, later they had to pay more because they refused to execute the orders at old rates. In Ludhiana alone, business worth about Rs 30 crore is done during the season,” Sharma said.

Retailer Parminder Kumar said maximum kites will be sold on January 11, 12 and 13.

“Kites are selling like hot cakes in the city, in spite of the weather conditions being cold and foggy,” he said.

Raman Jain, a resident, said he specially goes to Rupa Mistri Street and Daresi area to purchase the best kites, where kites measuring six to eight feet are also available.